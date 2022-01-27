Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,831,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,322 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $258.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.64 and a 200-day moving average of $232.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

