Dimecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $765.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $765.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00133344 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

