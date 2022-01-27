Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 6.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.47. 7,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,284,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average of $127.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

