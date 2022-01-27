Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.27

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $39.77. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 33,195,165 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

