Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.