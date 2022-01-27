Ditto (DITTO) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Ditto has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $168.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.52 or 0.06581945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,212.16 or 0.99830083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052097 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

