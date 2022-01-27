Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Trading Down 0.7%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.42 and last traded at $56.54. 46,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 66,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000.

