DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $25.80 on Thursday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

