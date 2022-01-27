Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Up 0.8%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €42.50 ($48.30) and last traded at €42.50 ($48.30). Approximately 2,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.15 ($47.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.97.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

