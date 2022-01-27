DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0277 on Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $404,098.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.