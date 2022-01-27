DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given New 203.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNBBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 110,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,694. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

