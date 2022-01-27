DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given New 203.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNBBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 110,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,694. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

