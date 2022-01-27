DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.94

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 6218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28.

