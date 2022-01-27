Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Tops $0.0000

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $6,840.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,160,833,404,187 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

