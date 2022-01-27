Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.50

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$64.50 and last traded at C$63.69, with a volume of 479463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market cap of C$18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.37.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

