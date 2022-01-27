Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Shares of DOMA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Doma has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

