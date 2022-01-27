Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE D opened at $77.46 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.