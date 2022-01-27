dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 265 to GBX 205. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. dotdigital Group traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 131.10 ($1.77), with a volume of 3900799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.40).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.91) price target for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.62. The stock has a market cap of £391.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.