DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 1,556.1% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:DLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,977. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
