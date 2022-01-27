DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 1,556.1% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,977. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

