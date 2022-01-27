Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,830,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

