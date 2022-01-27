Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Dover worth $64,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

DOV stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

