Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

