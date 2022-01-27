Doyle Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

