DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.92). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,603 shares of company stock worth $15,510,985. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

