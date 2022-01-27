Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.16

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €48.16 ($54.73) and last traded at €50.10 ($56.93), with a volume of 28445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €49.22 ($55.93).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRW3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.42 ($82.30).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $509.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.49.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.