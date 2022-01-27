Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.29

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as high as C$24.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.12, with a volume of 85,054 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on D.UN. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

