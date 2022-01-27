DRIFE (DRF) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $66,209.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,048,240 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

