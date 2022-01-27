Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $59,250.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 3,388,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,323. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

