DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Down 0.5%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)’s share price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $191.03 and last traded at $205.51. Approximately 621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSDVF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.56.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

