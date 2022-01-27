DubaiCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00026269 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004198 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

