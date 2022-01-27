Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $115,767.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.63 or 0.06695461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.74 or 1.00261567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.