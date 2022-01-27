Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Duke Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

