Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,690.83 ($22.81).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.86) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.95) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.04), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($984,585.42).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,313.40 ($17.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,141 ($15.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.15.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

