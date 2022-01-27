Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,690.83 ($22.81).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.86) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.95) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.04), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($984,585.42).
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.