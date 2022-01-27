DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DuPont de Nemours worth $85,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

