Dusk Network One Day Volume Reaches $152.30 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001810 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $260.24 million and approximately $152.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00103040 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

