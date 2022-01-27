DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 860.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:KTF remained flat at $$11.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,701. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.