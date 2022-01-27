Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NYSE DY opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

