Dynagas LNG Partners LP Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.