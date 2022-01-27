Dynamite Price Tops $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $15,451.46 and approximately $59,016.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00255171 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006342 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000874 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.01108679 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 728,422 coins and its circulating supply is 392,816 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.