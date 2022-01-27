Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Up 6.5%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.19. 18,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,828,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, upped their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.81.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.