Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DX opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $584.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

