e-Gulden Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $85.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00293499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,098 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,910 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

