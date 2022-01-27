e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002578 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $512,713.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.69 or 0.06501704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,109.72 or 0.99878809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051155 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

