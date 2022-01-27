E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Shares of EONGY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 105,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.09.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.