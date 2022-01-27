E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 105,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

