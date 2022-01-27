Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 231.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,846 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $$50.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,453 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

