Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Up 6.3%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 3,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 213,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.43%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 376.2% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $27,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

