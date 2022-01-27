Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 597.55 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3,025.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 675 ($9.11). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.08.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.