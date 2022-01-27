Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 597.55 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3,025.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 675 ($9.11). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.08.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
