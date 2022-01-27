Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $190.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

