Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EIC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 8,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,920. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

