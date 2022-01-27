Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.40 $22.74 million $0.44 46.11 NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $9.97 6.12

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastern Bankshares. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NASB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastern Bankshares and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 12.40% 4.46% 0.91% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats NASB Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

