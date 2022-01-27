Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.54. 1,581,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,342. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

